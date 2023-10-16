Boy, 15, arrested after teenager slashed with weapon in Wellingborough
He’s been released on bail as an investigation continues
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a teenager was slashed with a weapon in Wellingborough on Friday (October 13).
The victim, aged 16, was in Alma Street at about 3.45pm when the incident took place.
Northamptonshire Police said he was slashed on the arm with a bladed weapon but, fortunately, didn’t sustain any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
The 15-year-old suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.