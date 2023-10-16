Boy, 15, arrested after teenager slashed with weapon in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a teenager was slashed with a weapon in Wellingborough on Friday (October 13).

The victim, aged 16, was in Alma Street at about 3.45pm when the incident took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said he was slashed on the arm with a bladed weapon but, fortunately, didn’t sustain any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...