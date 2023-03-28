News you can trust since 1897
Boy, 15, arrested after Desborough crash which left him seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

By Sam Wildman
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a Desborough crash which left him in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Dunkirk Avenue at about 12.45pm yesterday (Monday, March 27) after the single-vehicle incident involving a red Honda motorcycle.

The alleged rider, aged 15, was taken to hospital in Nottingham where he remains after falling off the bike.

Police say he has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no valid licence and driving with no third-party insurance and has been bailed.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist them.

"Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”