Boy, 15, arrested after Desborough crash which left him seriously injured

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a Desborough crash which left him in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Dunkirk Avenue at about 12.45pm yesterday (Monday, March 27) after the single-vehicle incident involving a red Honda motorcycle.

The alleged rider, aged 15, was taken to hospital in Nottingham where he remains after falling off the bike.

Police are investigating

Police say he has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no valid licence and driving with no third-party insurance and has been bailed.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist them.

