Boy, 15, arrested after Corby teenager left with broken jaw

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a Corby assault which left a teenager with a broken jaw.

Police were called after the incident in Willow Brook Road, at its junction with Rowlett Road, on Friday night (May 6).

A 17-year-old boy was approached by another teenage boy between 7.15pm and 7.45pm before a verbal exchange took place.

Police are investigating

The victim was then punched in the face, breaking his jaw.

A police spokesman said a 15-year-old Corby boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”