A robber produced a knife and demanded that a 14-year-old boy handed over his hat in Burton Latimer.

Police have launched an investigation and say no arrests have been made after the shocking incident on Monday evening (February 20).

The victim was in Churchill Way between 7.10pm and 7.15pm when he was stopped by another male who produced the blade and made the demand.

Police are investigating

The boy handed his hat over and the suspect fled.

A police spokesman said the suspect is described as a white boy aged 15 or 16, of a slim build and about 5ft 4in tall with blond hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, the spokesman added.