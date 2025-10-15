Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of robbery following bike theft in Rushden park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was robbed of his bike in Spencer Park, Rushden.

The incident occurred between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday, October 6 when the victim and his friend were riding their bikes near to the park’s dirt track and were approached by three other boys.

A force spokesman said: “One of the other boys allegedly pushed the victim off his bike before riding off on it, leaving the park via the Washbrook Road entrance.

"A 14-year-old boy from East Northamptonshire has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the boys involved.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000586024 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.