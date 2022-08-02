Boy, 14, arrested after Kettering drugs bust

Some of the seized drugs. Credit: Kettering Police Team

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a search in Kettering which uncovered a stash of drugs.

Police were in Wellington Street just after 2.20pm yesterday (August 1) when they stopped a teenager and seized 40 wraps of suspected class A drugs.

Officers also found a large amount of cash and two mobile phones.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and has since been released under investigation pending further investigations, a police spokesman said.

On social media the Kettering Police Team said it was ‘not the summer job his family were hoping for’.

The arrest came during Northamptonshire Police’s fifth week of action over their ‘matters of priority’ – with drug harm being under the spotlight this week.