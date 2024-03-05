Boy, 14, among four arrested in Kettering over drugs and firearms possession
A 14-year-old boy was one of four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering yesterday (Monday) and made four arrests – a 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Yesterday, Monday, March 4, officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering, and made four arrests.
“A 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering, and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.
“All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
“The 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail, the other three currently remain in police custody today (March 5).”