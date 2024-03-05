Boy, 14, among four arrested in Kettering over drugs and firearms possession

The incident took place on Monday (March 4)
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy was one of four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering yesterday (Monday) and made four arrests – a 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Yesterday, Monday, March 4, officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering, and made four arrests.

Most Popular
An address in London Road, Kettering was visited by police/ GoogleAn address in London Road, Kettering was visited by police/ Google
An address in London Road, Kettering was visited by police/ Google

“A 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering, and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.

“All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

“The 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail, the other three currently remain in police custody today (March 5).”