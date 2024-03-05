Boy, 14, among four arrested in Kettering over drugs and firearms possession

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 14-year-old boy was one of four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering yesterday (Monday) and made four arrests – a 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Yesterday, Monday, March 4, officers attended an address in London Road, Kettering, and made four arrests.

An address in London Road, Kettering was visited by police/ Google

“A 17-year-old boy from Rushden, a 23-year-old man from Luton, a 24-year-old woman from Kettering, and a 14-year-old boy from Sutton Coldfield.

“All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.