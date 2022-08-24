Boy, 13, robbed in Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 13-year-old boy was robbed by two attackers near a Kettering roundabout.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident yesterday (Tuesday) between 4pm and 4.45pm in Lower Street, next to the Northfield Avenue roundabout.

The boy had his bicycle stolen by two males of a similar age.

This bicycle was stolen in the robbery.

A police spokesman said: “Both males had ginger hair, orange polo shirts, blue jeans, and white trainers.