Boy, 13, pushed, punched and slapped by two men during attack in Northampton

Police have issued descriptions of the suspects – thought to be in their early 20s
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
The incident happened in Kettering Road NorthThe incident happened in Kettering Road North
A 13-year-old boy was approached by two men in a Northampton street who then attacked him.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 11, between 8.30am and 9.30am, when a 13-year-old boy was approached by two men in Kettering Road North who pushed him to the floor, punched him in the ribs, and slapped him to the face.

The suspects are described as Asian men, around 22-years-old, about 5ft 11in, and of a medium build. One of them had a moustache and both were wearing blue jackets and brown shorts

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000723034 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.