Boy, 13, punched in Wellingborough park assault

A 13-year-old boy was punched and put in a headlock in an assault at a park in Wellingborough.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Stanwell Park last night (Monday), which took place between 6.20pm and 6.45pm.

The victim was walking in the park with a friend when an older boy attacked him.

Police are investigating

He threw him to the ground and punched him in the head before putting him in a headlock, police said today.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was white, aged 15 to 16-years-old and 5ft 10in tall with short black hair in a buzz cut style.

"He was wearing grey trousers, a black top and black and white Nike trainers.”

Witnesses or anyone who has information which could help in the police investigation should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.