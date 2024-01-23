Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A schoolboy has been attacked by two youths who sprayed him with an aerosol and then set the unknown substance alight – burning his forehead, hair and clothing.

The 11-year-old victim was in Jubilee Avenue, Corby with a friend when two teenagers on a bike approached from behind.

One of the suspects sprayed the boy with the aerosol and lit the sprayed contents, leaving his victim with facial burns, singed hair and his jacket damaged beyond repair.

Police would like to speak to witnesses to the attack that took place between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, January 8.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The boy was walking along Jubilee Avenue with his friend when they were approached from behind by two older teenagers on a grey bicycle – one of who was sitting on the handlebars.

“One of the suspects sprayed an aerosol can towards the boys before setting the unknown substance alight. In addition to the facial burns, the boy’s hair was also singed, and his jacket damaged beyond repair.

“The two older boys rode off towards Corby town centre. They are described as being aged 15 to 18-years-old. The boy sitting on the handlebars was wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark coloured puffa coat with the hood up. The second suspect wore dark coloured trousers, dark coloured hoodie with the top up and black gloves.”

Officers want to speak witnesses or anyone who may have filmed the altercation on mobile phones.