Boy, 11, attacked with scooter in Wellingborough park

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a young boy was attacked by an older boy on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate.
The incident happened on Wednesday, August 3, between 6.45pm and 7.15pm, when an 11-year-old boy was playing in the play park on Queensway near to Kilnway.
Police say an older boy struck the victim in the head with a scooter, causing a cut to the head.
A spokesman for Northants Police said the suspect is described as a boy about 14-years-old with blond hair that was short on top but with a skin fade on the back and sides, blue eyes and about 5ft 1in.
He was wearing a black tracksuit, a Nike man bag and black trainers.
Witnesses or anyone with any information about last week’s assault should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000449235.