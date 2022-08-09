Boy, 11, attacked with scooter in Wellingborough park

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a young boy was attacked by an older boy on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 3, between 6.45pm and 7.15pm, when an 11-year-old boy was playing in the play park on Queensway near to Kilnway.

Police say an older boy struck the victim in the head with a scooter, causing a cut to the head.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

A spokesman for Northants Police said the suspect is described as a boy about 14-years-old with blond hair that was short on top but with a skin fade on the back and sides, blue eyes and about 5ft 1in.

He was wearing a black tracksuit, a Nike man bag and black trainers.