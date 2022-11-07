A man had to go to hospital when he was attacked after attending Wicksteed Park’s fireworks display on Saturday (November 5).

The victim was part of a small group of people who were walking along Windmill Avenue at about 9.25pm after spending the evening at the nearby Kettering park.

One member of the group – a man in his 30s – stepped into the road and caused a black car to stop.

Police are investigating

But several occupants then got out of the car and assaulted him, knocking him to the ground. He sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment, police said.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the road would have been busy and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam footage to contact them.