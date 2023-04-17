Bomb squad called to Northamptonshire village to investigate two possible munitions

Police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently in attendance at a property in Litchborough, Northamptonshire.

Officers received a call earlier today (Monday) about concerns that World War Two munitions were believed to be buried in the garden of the property in Farthingstone Road, and exploratory work is now taking place to establish if anything is at the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “No other properties are affected by the on-going work and local residents are encouraged to speak to officers at the scene if they have any concerns.”