Blaze at Billing Aquadrome 'most likely started deliberately', according to Northamptonshire fire service

A fire at Billing Aquadrome was “most likely started deliberately”, according to Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS).

Black smoke could be seen billowing across Northampton and the A45 was closed for a short period.

The blaze was extinguished and nobody was hurt, but firefighters remained on the scene to conduct an investigation. The fire service has today (Thursday August 29) confirmed that the fire was “most likely started deliberately”

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Billing Aquadrome.

A spokesman from NFRS said: “Following an investigation yesterday evening (August 28), it is believed the fire was most likely started deliberately.”

Northamptonshire Police also confirmed they are investigating the incident as criminal damage – arson.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously near to the caravans prior or after the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000513222.

Meadow Bay Villages – the owners of Billing Aquadrome – also posted on social media yesterday to appeal for witnesses.

The post reads: “We are aware on an incident that has taken place today.

“We would like to reassure our guests that everything is okay, being dealt with and no one was injured.

“If you were a witness to the incident, we would be grateful for any information.”