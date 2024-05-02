Bikes seized as police tackle 'nuisance' motorbikes being ridden dangerously in Rushden
Police are appealing for help as they try to tackle ‘nuisance’ motorbikes being ridden dangerously in Rushden.
Off-road electric motorbikes have been reported being ridden illegally and dangerously through the town centre on footpaths and forcing people out of the way.
Following the recent increase in this ‘highly dangerous’ use of off road and electric motorcycles in Rushden, the neighbourhood policing team is targeting those responsible for this anti-social behaviour.
Their efforts include the recent seizure of two bikes in Rushden town centre for no insurance.
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “We have received numerous complaints about the ‘nuisance’ motorbikes which have plagued our communities - riding on playing fields, on footpaths and on our roads.
“However, this is not just ‘nuisance’ – it’s anti-social behaviour which is highly dangerous and illegal – in which riders put their own lives at risk as well as their pillion passengers, other road users and members of the public.
“We will continue to work with our partners and local communities to seize these motorbikes and prosecute the riders where there is evidence to do so.
"However, to help us do this, we would encourage the public, who are the eyes and ears of our communities, to continue to report any incidents so we can act upon it.”
Anyone with information about motorcycles which are being ridden illegally in their area or any vehicle crime is asked to report it by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 or you can make a report online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline