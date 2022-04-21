Bike seized after nuisance riding in villages around Corby

The bike seized by officers in Weldon

An off-road motorbike is destined for the crusher after it was seized by officers patrolling in rural Corby.

People living in villages including Weldon had reported an increase in nuisance bike and today (Thursday, April 21) officers from Corby’s neighbourhood policing team took an off-roader from a biker suspected of offences.

The driver has now been charged with three offences and is due to appear before the court on suspicion of not holding a current driving licence, insurance certificate or an MOT Test certificate.

Two years ago Chief Constable Nick Adderley vowed to rid Corby of the scourge of illegal off-road bikes during a public crushing event. Locals had noticed a surge in numbers of young riders with no helmets riding on footpaths and public roads throughout the town.