Bike seized after nuisance riding around Corby

The bike seized by officers in Weldon

An off-road motorbike is destined for the crusher after it was seized by officers patrolling in Corby.

People living across the area had reported an increase in nuisance bikes and today (Thursday, April 21) officers from Corby’s neighbourhood policing team took an off-roader from a biker suspected of three offences.

The Operation Pacify team had followed him to Weldon from Corby as part of their drive to take illegal bikes of the town’s roads.

The driver was found to not hold a current driving licence, insurance certificate or an MOT Test certificate.

Two years ago Chief Constable Nick Adderley vowed to rid Corby of the scourge of illegal off-road bikes during a public crushing event. Locals had noticed a surge in numbers of young riders with no helmets riding on footpaths and public roads throughout the town.