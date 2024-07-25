Bid to find victim after man seen being dragged into vehicle near Corby taxi rank

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Police are trying to identify the victim of an incident which saw a man being dragged into a vehicle in George Street, Corby.

The incident happened near the taxi rank at about 10pm on Tuesday (July 23) when a male was seen to be having a verbal altercation with two other males, before a third male turned up in a vehicle.

The first male was then seen to be dragged into the vehicle by the three others.

A police spokesman said: “Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident and he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are investigating an incident which took place near to the taxi rank in George Street, Corby

“However, we still need to identify the victim and are encouraging them, or anyone who might know who they are, to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Please quote incident number 24000437917 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.