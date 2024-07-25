Bid to find victim after man seen being dragged into vehicle near Corby taxi rank
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened near the taxi rank at about 10pm on Tuesday (July 23) when a male was seen to be having a verbal altercation with two other males, before a third male turned up in a vehicle.
The first male was then seen to be dragged into the vehicle by the three others.
A police spokesman said: “Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident and he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“However, we still need to identify the victim and are encouraging them, or anyone who might know who they are, to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
Please quote incident number 24000437917 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.