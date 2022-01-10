Bicycle rider seriously injured in Kettering crash
Emergency services were called to the scene this morning
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:24 am
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:26 am
A bicycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering this morning (Monday).
Emergency services were called to Barton Road at about 5.50am after the collision, which involved a bicycle and a car.
Police said they closed the road from the Windmill Avenue junction to the A14.
A police spokesman said: "The bicycle rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remains closed at this time."