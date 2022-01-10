Bicycle rider seriously injured in Kettering crash

A bicycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Barton Road at about 5.50am after the collision, which involved a bicycle and a car.

Police said they closed the road from the Windmill Avenue junction to the A14.

Police closed the road