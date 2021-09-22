Be wary of 'Nottingham Knockers', police warn Corby and Kettering residents

Police have urged residents to be wary

Police have warned residents in Corby and Kettering to be wary of the 'Nottingham Knockers' after reports they've been operating in the two towns.

‘Nottingham Knocking’ is a scam where people sell goods, usually small household items, from door-to-door at inflated prices, being transported together into an area by their employers.

Police say it can also be used as an opportunity to scout homes for potential burglaries.

‘Nottingham Knocking’ is thought to have originated in the city which gives it its name, with individuals pretending to be working on behalf of a charity, to support their family, or that they are ex-offenders working as part of a rehabilitation scheme.

They are predominantly young men, and often work for an unregistered company.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Scott Little, said: “The message we want people to be aware of is simple - if you’re not sure, don’t open the door.

“You should not feel under any obligation to buy from people on your doorstep and we would encourage people to report all incidents to us.

“Should doorstep salespeople become aggressive and refuse to leave, please phone us immediately on 999.