Baseball bat used to smash windows and doors during aggravated burglary in Corby
Police are investigating after a group of males pulled up in two cars outside an address in Bideford Square before forcing entry into the property sometime between 8.45pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday (June 4).
A baseball bat was used by one of the offenders to cause extensive damage to the property’s doors and windows.
A police spokesman said: “The group stole an electric bike before leaving the house.
“The offender who had the baseball bat is described as a white man of a large build with short dark colour hair and a beard.
“He was wearing a blue tracksuit with a light blue/grey pattern on the front and sides, and a pair of white trainers.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone fitting the above descriptions on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 24000328279 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.