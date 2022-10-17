A burglary has taken place at Barton Seagrave Village Hall after a window was smashed to get into the building to steal items.

The incident at the hall in Bertone Road took place on Sunday morning (October 16) between 4.30am and 4.40am.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a property on Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave. The offender forced entry by smashing a side window. Items were stolen from the property.

Northants Police - file picture

“Did you witness anything? Did you see anyone or any vehicle(s) in the area that looked suspicious? If so, then please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 22000603207.”

Witnesses can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers using freephone number 0800 555 111.