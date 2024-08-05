Barton Seagrave stabbing trial begins at Birmingham Crown Court
Three teens were before a crown court judge today as a serious stabbing case was due to get under way.
Boys aged 15, 16 and17-year-old deny offences in connection with the stabbing which saw an 18-year-old suffer serious injuries.
The attack is said to have happened next to a children’s play area in Hanwood Park Avenue in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.
The trio appeared before His Honour Judge Simon Drew at Birmingham Crown Court today (Monday, August 5) for the opening of the case.
The trial is set to last up to eight weeks and will continue tomorrow.
Orders have been made preventing the media from naming the defendants because of their ages.