Birmingham Crown Court

Three teens were before a crown court judge today as a serious stabbing case was due to get under way.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boys aged 15, 16 and17-year-old deny offences in connection with the stabbing which saw an 18-year-old suffer serious injuries.

The attack is said to have happened next to a children’s play area in Hanwood Park Avenue in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio appeared before His Honour Judge Simon Drew at Birmingham Crown Court today (Monday, August 5) for the opening of the case.

The trial is set to last up to eight weeks and will continue tomorrow.

Orders have been made preventing the media from naming the defendants because of their ages.