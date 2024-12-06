Barton Seagrave man jailed for dealing crack and heroin
A judge has sent a man who peddled class-A drugs in Northamptonshire to prison.
Joshua Hall, 22, appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week to be sentenced for his part in a drug conspiracy that saw crack cocaine and heroin sold across the local area.
Hall, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, admitted two charges of conspiring with others to supply the drugs between March and May last year.
He was imprisoned for 32 months.
Other alleged members of the gang are due to stand trial next year.