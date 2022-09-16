Ball in Kettering fraudster's court as he's given chance to avoid prison

An eBay fraudster from Kettering has been told the ball is in his court after a judge gave him a chance to avoid prison.

Ashley Hall, 31, advertised expensive machinery on the selling website but did not deliver the items after taking payments of thousands of pounds.

In June he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of fraud and one of converting criminal property, having already admitted a further charge of fraud relating to a flat deposit.

Hall appeared at Northampton Crown Court

Yesterday (Thursday) at Northampton Crown Court he was due to find out his fate – but His Honour Judge David Herbert KC deferred sentencing until December 1.

He told Hall: "I am prepared to effectively put you to the test...I need you to agree to and undertake certain things.

"They would be, by the date [of the deferment hearing], to repay £12,175 to a bank account, to keep out of trouble and to continue to work hard in your current role."

The court heard the fraudster, of Railway View, had been doing his best to repay the money. He told the court he could pay £6,500 now.

Judge Herbert KC told Hall that if he complied with the conditions set he would not be sent to prison – adding that he was minded to impose a suspended sentence with requirements such as unpaid work.

But he warned him that if he failed to adhere to them that an immediate custodial sentence was likely.