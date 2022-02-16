Balaclava-wearing robbers assault boy in Rushden park

A teenage boy was assaulted by two balaclava-wearing robbers who stole his mobile phone in Rushden's Hall Park.

Today (February 16) police appealed for witnesses after the incident, which took place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 18.

A 16-year-old boy was with friends near to the seating area in Hall Park when two men approached them and assaulted the boy, knocking him to the ground.

Police are investigating

The offenders continued to punch and kick him and stole his mobile phone before the boy got up and ran to safety.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders were possibly in their 20s and 6ft tall. They were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.