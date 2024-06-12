Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men wearing balaclavas have tried a door handle, banged on a door and tried to enter a house in Corby.

The incident took place in Plumpton Court on the Beanfield estate on Friday, June 7.

Police are seeking witnesses after two men repeatedly banged on the front door of a house between 9pm and 9.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The suspects then tried the door handle however, the occupant opened the door. One of them put their foot inside the house but was forced to remove it when the occupant managed to close the door and the offenders ran off.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone wearing balaclavas on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”