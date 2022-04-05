Balaclava-wearing burglary gang's night of raids across Higham Ferrers

Police are investigating

A gang of burglars who wore balaclavas targeted at least four homes in Higham Ferrers in just three hours.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the series of incidents across the town between 11pm on Saturday (April 2) and 2am on Sunday (April 3).

Offences in Ullswater Close, Windermere Drive, Parker Way and Coniston Close included burglary, attempted burglary and shed breaks.

Police said they involved four offenders, all wearing balaclavas, gloves and dark-coloured clothing.