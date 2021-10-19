Balaclava-wearing burglars raid Kettering house

Police are investigating

Two burglars wearing balaclavas climbed through the window of a house on a Kettering estate before making off with a haul of items.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident on Friday night (October 15) in Longfellow Drive on the Brambleside estate.

Between 9.30pm and 10pm, when two people entered the back garden of a property and climbed through a window.

A police spokesman said that, once inside, the burglars made an untidy search and stole items before making off and escaping along a nearby footpath leading back to the A43 layby at Weekley Woods.

The spokesman said: "The offenders were wearing gloves and balaclavas and dark clothing.