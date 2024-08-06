Bag stolen from Royal Mail van parked in Wellingborough street

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Witnesses are being sought after a bag was stolen from a Royal Mail van in Cedar Way, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 25, at about 5.45pm when a woman stole a blue Jack Wills bag which had a Union Jack logo on it from inside the van.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as white, in her mid-20s, of a thin build and average height, with long ginger hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She was with another woman who was white, in her mid-20s, with dark brown hair, and shorter than the other woman.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft which took place in Cedar Way, WellingboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the theft which took place in Cedar Way, Wellingborough
Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft which took place in Cedar Way, Wellingborough

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000442399 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice