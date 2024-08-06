Witnesses are being sought after a bag was stolen from a Royal Mail van in Cedar Way, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 25, at about 5.45pm when a woman stole a blue Jack Wills bag which had a Union Jack logo on it from inside the van.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as white, in her mid-20s, of a thin build and average height, with long ginger hair.

"She was with another woman who was white, in her mid-20s, with dark brown hair, and shorter than the other woman.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000442399 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.