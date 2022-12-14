Award for police team tackling drug dealing, gangs and violence in Wellingborough

A team dedicated to bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs in Wellingborough has won an award in this year’s Northamptonshire Police Proud Awards.

The Op Revive team was established in April 2021 and combines proactive neighbourhood and investigative officers who are dedicated to delivering excellent results in line with the force’s Matters of Priority.

Over the past 12 months the team has continuously secured convictions for violent and drug related offences linked to serious and organised crime.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley opening Monday evening's Proud Awards

The combined proactive and investigative approach ensures investigations are handled from start to finish by the same team, developing knowledge of prolific offenders to target them robustly.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a Matter of Priority for Northamptonshire Police and the work the Op Revive team is doing is crucial in ensuring we tackle those involved in gang activity.

“Just two weeks ago members of the team secured the closure of a property that was being used as a drugs den, making the lives of other residents a nightmare.

“The team looks at any opportunity to tackle those we believe are involved in organised criminality, whether that’s by conducting high visibility patrols, executing search warrants, searching for weapons, or using civil legislation such as gang injunctions or closure orders.

