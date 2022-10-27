News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Audi stolen from Kettering street when owner left it there after suffering puncture

Police launch appeal

By Sam Wildman
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 1:25pm
Police are investigating
Police are investigating

An Audi owner had their car stolen when they left it in a Kettering street after suffering a puncture.

Police are investigating after the incident in Lake Avenue between 9.30pm on Monday (October 24) and 1pm the following day.

The owner of a silver Audi Quattro – registration KP02 UDE – left the vehicle there locked and secure after a tyre puncture.

But while it was left there it was stolen and police have now launched an appeal for information. Witnesses should call 101.