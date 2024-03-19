Attempts to reunite jewellery with owners after burglary suspects arrested in Northamptonshire

The items are suspected to have been stolen
Police officers are working to reunite this stolen jewellery with its rightful owners.
Attempts are being made to reunite jewellery with its rightful owners after burglary suspects were arrested in Northamptonshire.

The property was recovered on March 8 when a number of burglary suspects were arrested.

Police officers are now appealing for the owners to come forward.

The jewellery is suspected to have been stolen and police say they could have been stolen from anywhere.

Anyone who recognises the jewellery should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000134328.