Attempted burglary in Desborough prompts police appeal for information and video footage
Between 3am and 4am on Tuesday, March 18, unknown offenders tried to gain entry to a property in Ironwood Avenue before being disturbed.
A police spokesman said: “The suspects left the area in what is believed to be a dark coloured BMW 1 Series car.
"Police are asking people in the area to check their CCTV, smart doorbell and dash-cam systems for footage which may have captured the vehicle or any suspicious activity at the relevant time.”
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000155704 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.