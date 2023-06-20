Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed of his jacket in the High Street, Rushden.

Between midday and 3pm on Friday, June 16, a man in his 40s was approached by two men, who pushed him and stole his jacket, which had his keys inside a pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The only description of the offenders is that one was wearing a green jacket, and officers are appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Rushden High Street