News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Attack which left four young people injured in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough believed to be racially motivated

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation before escalating

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:19 BST

Police are appealing for information after four young people were assaulted in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

Between 1am and 1.40am on Saturday, May 6, three young women and one man were at a convenience store in Cambridge Street when a verbal altercation began with members of another group of people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This escalated to an assault on all four victims, who were punched and kicked, leaving them with injuries that required medical attention.

Cambridge Street, WellingboroughCambridge Street, Wellingborough
Cambridge Street, Wellingborough
Most Popular

"The incident is believed to be racially motivated.”

The suspects are described as two females and three males.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anyone with information about the attack should quote incident number 23000273283 when contacting Northants Police.