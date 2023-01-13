News you can trust since 1897
Attack outside Corby nightclub leaves man with broken jaw

Witnesses should call police on 101

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:46am

A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in a queue outside a Corby nightclub.

Today (January 13) police appealed for information after the brutal assault outside The Sorting Room in Rockingham Road.

Officers revealed the incident took place between 2.45am and 3.15am on New Year’s Day with the victim, a man in his 20s, being punched by an ‘unknown offender’ while he stood in a queue.

Police are investigating
No description of a suspect was provided.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”