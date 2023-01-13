A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in a queue outside a Corby nightclub.

Today (January 13) police appealed for information after the brutal assault outside The Sorting Room in Rockingham Road.

Officers revealed the incident took place between 2.45am and 3.15am on New Year’s Day with the victim, a man in his 20s, being punched by an ‘unknown offender’ while he stood in a queue.

Police are investigating

No description of a suspect was provided.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

