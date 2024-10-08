Assault at Corby Boating Lake prompts CCTV appeal by police
Shortly after 5pm on Thursday, October 3, a man threatened a woman after she asked him to put his dog on a lead.
A police spokesman said: “An unknown member of the public filmed the incident which the suspect took exception to, and he walked over to him and punched him in the head several times before getting into a grey Volkswagen car.
"Following the assault, the unknown victim got up off the floor and walked off.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000592072.