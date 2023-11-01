Asda employee assaulted as two men run off with alcohol from Harborough Road store in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers have released an image of two men who they believe may have information about a theft and assault in Northampton.
The incident took place between 7.15am and 7.30am on Monday, October 9, when two men entered the Asda store in Harborough Road and stole several bottles of alcohol. A member of staff was assaulted as they attempted to stop the men leaving the store.
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000627601 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.