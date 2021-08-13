Arsonist given hospital order after setting fire to Northampton council flat causing £35,000 of damage

A man with serious mental health issues who set fire to his council flat in Northampton was given a hospital order today (Friday, August 13).

Dean Jordan's arson attack in January caused residents of the block of flats on Newton Road, including a pregnant woman and her baby, to be evacuated and around £35,000 of damage.

The 25-year-old will receive treatment at Berrywood Hospital and was given a restriction order 'to protect the public' whenever he is discharged at Northampton Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The block of flats on Newton Road was evacuated after Dean Jordan set fire to his council property in January. Photo: Google

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told him: "This is a very sad case, it's clear you have been very unwell as the doctors said.

"You have not received the treatment you needed even though mental health services have been involved.

"It's important you get the treatment you need, you have clearly had an extremely difficult life and I hope you get the treatment you need in hospital."

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, said a resident at Newton Road alerted a police constable, who was at the block for an unrelated incident, about the fire on the first floor at around 6.30pm on January 20.

Dense smoke was coming out of the door and into the corridor but no one answered when the officer knocked so they evacuated the building.

The police officer went back to the flat where the smoke was coming from, pushed the door open and Jordan emerged and collapsed on the floor.

He confirmed he had started the fire 'as he didn't want to be here anymore' before being arrested and taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

During the police interview, the defendant said he was hearing voices telling him to harm himself.

Other residents told officers he had appeared to be speaking to voices in his head and threatened to start fires, while he had also called 999 saying he would kill the police.

Mr James-Moore said: "The pregnant woman still has nightmares from that night, is anxious and scared for the health of her child and that the defendant might put their lives in danger again and he might finish what he started."

The Northampton Partnership Homes property was left with extensive damage resulting in several months of repairs costing £35,000.

Jordan pleaded guilty to arson with being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered at his first opportunity at the same court on June 11.

A psychiatrist told the court he had been diagnosed with a learning difficulty, emotional personality disorder, ADHD, PTSD and psychosis and has a long history of drug abuse.

They recommended a hospital order instead of a prison sentence so he could get the appropriate treatment, including medication and psychological intervention.

Judge Crane said it was lucky no one was injured but acknowledged Jordan has had a 'very difficult childhood'.

The judge decided a hospital order was more appropriate than a possible four-year prison sentence and a restriction order was required despite doctors disagreeing.

"I consider a restriction order is necessary, it's not a punishment but is necessary for the protection of the public," she told him.

"You have a long history of substance abuse and a learning disability which will affect your ability to manage your behaviour.