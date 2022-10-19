Detectives launched an arson investigation after a black Vauxhall saloon was deliberately set on fire in a Northampton supermarket car park on Friday (October 14).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened between 3am and 3.30am outside the Bellinge Co-op in Fieldmill Road.

A spokesman said: “If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which could help us, please call 101 using incident number 22000598952 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”