Arson investigation launched after Vauxhall torched at 3am in Northampton Co-op car park

Police appealing for witnesses to incident in Bellinge

By Kevin Nicholls
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 11:48am

Detectives launched an arson investigation after a black Vauxhall saloon was deliberately set on fire in a Northampton supermarket car park on Friday (October 14).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened between 3am and 3.30am outside the Bellinge Co-op in Fieldmill Road.

A spokesman said: “If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which could help us, please call 101 using incident number 22000598952 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

