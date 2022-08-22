Arson investigation launched after derelict Rushden house set on fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an arson investigation after a derelict house in Rushden was set alight.

Fire crews were called to High Street South at about 7pm last night (Sunday) after the blaze at the abandoned home near Hall Park.

The road was closed for about two hours so fire crews could tackle the incident at what is believed to be one of the town’s oldest properties.

The scene in Rushden. Credit: Pete Ben

A police spokesman said: “A group of teenage girls were seen in the building sitting in the first-floor windows and officers would like to speak to them as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

“Anyone who captured the incident on CCTV or dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police.

“Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”