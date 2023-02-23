Arson investigation launched after 300 tonnes of baled straw set alight in Gretton

Arsonists are believed to be behind a blaze which saw 300 tonnes of straw go up in flames.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called last night (Wednesday) at 7.35pm to reports of an outdoor fire in Southfield Road, Gretton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival at the scene firefighters from Corby found a stack of approximately 300 tonnes of baled straw partially alight.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Gretton last night (Wednesday)

A fire service spokesman said: “We used one hose reel jet to prevent fire spread and ensure the flames were under control.

"Once the risk of spreading further was eliminated, the scene was left with the farmer to monitor and ensure it remained under control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was left open overnight and an after fire inspection arranged for this morning (Thursday).

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately and has been passed to the police for further investigation.

Crews left the scene at just before 9pm.

However, the fire service has today (Thursday) said that residents may still see smoke coming from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a controlled burning by the landowner, and people living nearby are advised to shut windows if they can.