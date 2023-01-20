Three suspects are in custody after police smashed four cannabis factories in Kettering yesterday (January 19).

A series of raids at about 9am uncovered the drug farms with three in Havelock Street and one in nearby King Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering’s police team said they executed three warrants and found a fourth property by ‘pot luck’.

One of the cannabis factories. Credit: Kettering Police Team

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they believe all four cannabis factories are linked.

About 110 plants of the class B drug were found in the King Street property with about 80 found in total in Havelock Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Kettering men – aged 24, 26 and 27 – were arrested in connection with the raids.