Arrests made after boy, 16, hit by stolen car in Kettering which was being chased by police

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a stolen car which was being chased by police in Kettering.

Emergency services were called to St Mary’s Road at about 3.25pm yesterday (Saturday) after the boy was struck as he crossed the road.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment, having sustained minor injuries, and has since been discharged.

The scene yesterday

The silver Vauxhall Astra involved in the incident was being followed by police after being identified by ANPR cameras as a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and continued towards the Headlands area of Kettering, where the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle. They were found and arrested a short time later and the scene was taped off by police.

A 22-year-old Wellingborough man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. A 16-year-old Wellingborough boy was also arrested, although police have not revealed what he was arrested on suspicion of. Both remain in police custody.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about it, including dash-cam footage.