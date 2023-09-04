Arrest warrant issued for man who didn't turn up at court to face Kettering drugs charge
A man who is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Kettering is wanted by police.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Adrian Demiri, 30, who failed to turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 24.
He had been due to face charges of possessing the class A drug with intent to supply in Horsemarket and being concerned in an arrangement over criminal property. The charges related to an incident which took place on September 16 last year.
This morning (September 4) Northamptonshire Police confirmed Demiri, of Mill Road in Kettering, is still wanted.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101