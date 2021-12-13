Arrest warrant issued for Kettering woman over theft and fraud charges

Maria Davis is wanted by police.

A Kettering woman is wanted after skipping her court date over multiple theft and fraud charges.

Maria Davis, 41, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on December 3.

Davis, of Regent Street, had been charged with three counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place in May 2020 against the same person.

But Davis, who also uses the alias of Stacey Askew, did not turn up at court and a warrant was issued for her arrest without bail.