An assault at a pub in Desborough left a man in hospital with serious facial injuries.

Detectives are investigating after the incident at The George in High Street, which took place between 2am and 3am on Saturday, February 4.

A 49-year-old man was assaulted by at least two people and police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Desborough in connection with the attack.

The George, Desborough. Credit: Google

He has released on police bail pending further enquiries, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist with their investigation.

