News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
20 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
1 hour ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
3 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
4 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
4 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Arrest made after man threatened and robbed in Corby

Police have urged witnesses to contact them

By Sam Wildman
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

Police have made an arrest after a man was threatened and robbed of cash in Corby.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was in Elizabeth Street when the incident took place between 7.45pm and 8pm on Sunday (April 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The robber, another man, approached him and threatened violence if he didn’t hand over his money and the victim gave him his cash before the offender walked off towards the town centre.

Police have made an arrestPolice have made an arrest
Police have made an arrest
Most Popular

A 27-year-old Corby man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Elizabeth Street is a main route through Corby’s town centre and may have been busy at this time of day. Anyone who travelled along this road between the stated times is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender leaving the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”