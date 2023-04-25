Police have made an arrest after a man was threatened and robbed of cash in Corby.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was in Elizabeth Street when the incident took place between 7.45pm and 8pm on Sunday (April 23).

The robber, another man, approached him and threatened violence if he didn’t hand over his money and the victim gave him his cash before the offender walked off towards the town centre.

Police have made an arrest

A 27-year-old Corby man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Elizabeth Street is a main route through Corby’s town centre and may have been busy at this time of day. Anyone who travelled along this road between the stated times is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender leaving the scene.

